CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Cheatham County are investigating after a person was stabbed in the chest Monday morning.

Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove said the stabbing happened at a location on Old Highway 12.

Two suspects, believed to be involved, are not yet in custody, the sheriff added.

No additional details were immediately released.

