MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation has been opened after a man was stabbed late Tuesday night in Madison.

It happened around 11 p.m. at an apartment complex on Rio Vista Drive. Police told News 2 a middle-aged man was stabbed multiple times.

It is still unclear what the motive was. Responding officers said the victim was cooperating and will survive his sustained injuries.

There is no suspect in custody.