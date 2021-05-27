St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville to return to Music City in November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series will return to Music City on November 20.

The race was previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Race organizers say they are still working on making sure the event meets guidelines set forth by public health officials. Click here for more information.

Scott Ramsey, President and CEO of the Nashville Sports Council released the following statement:

“We are looking forward to the return of the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville this November. The race is one of the marquee events on our Nashville sports calendar and annually produces a multi-million dollar economic impact for our city. A special thanks goes out to the race organizers at IRONMAN along with the thousands of runners and volunteers who navigated this challenging year together and will make its return better than ever before.”