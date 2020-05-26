St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & ½ Marathon rescheduled to November 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 2020 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & ½ Marathon has been rescheduled to November 21, 2020.

Officials said they’ve worked over the last few weeks to reserach potential options and secure a new race date.

After looking into multiple scenarios, the new date was selected.

All registered participants of the 2020 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & ½ Marathon will be receiving an email with more information.

