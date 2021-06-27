St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Winners Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Congratulations are in order for the lucky winners of News 2’s 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
Donita Cavallero of Clarksville reeled in the grand prize Sunday – the dream house itself located in the Jackson Hills neighborhood in Mt. Juliet! The home includes:
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, estimated 2,600 sq. ft.
- Flex Space
- Vaulted ceilings throughout
- Neighborhood amenities include an outdoor pool, workout facility, whiffle ball field, dog park, and more!
The winners of the other three prizes are Stacey Donegan of Nashville, Earl Lanier of Cordova and Deborah Harper of Smithville.
Donegan took home a $2,500 VISA gift card while Lanier took home a $2,500 VISA gift card courtesy of Jennifer Spergly & Benchmark Reality, LLC.
Harper has a new set of wheels, winning a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport courtesy of Two Rivers Ford.
The 2021 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is the 17th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Nashville. News 2 would like to thank both local and national sponsors and would like to issue a big “congratulations” to this year’s winners!