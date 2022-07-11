HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation by Hendersonville Police officers has led to a rape charge for a 27-year-old Springfield man.

HPD says after receiving a tip July 2, they have charged Brandon Whitehurst with rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Police say they learned Whitehurst left the state, prompting them to work with outside agencies to locate Whitehurst on the outstanding warrant.

Last Tuesday, July 5, Whitehurst was located by Mississippi officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and taken into custody. He is currently being in held in the Forrest County, MS, Jail pending extradition back to Sumner County.

A court date has not yet been set for Whitehurst.

Hendersonville Police ask that anyone with any information on the case contact the department and report it at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Anonymous are also accepted through the P3 Tips Mobile App.