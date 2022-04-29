SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Springfield High School is under a “hard lockdown” as the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office investigates a threat made to the school over the phone.

The sheriff’s office says deputies have responded to a report of an alleged threat at the high school that came from a call made to the FBI office in Knoxville.

After further investigation, authorities say the phone number appears to be fake and the threat does not appear to be credible.

There will be an increased amount of law enforcement officers at Springfield High School while deputies continue to investigate.

Robertson County Schools says everyone inside the building is safe.

