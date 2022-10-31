SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Boy Scout troop’s trailer and camping gear were stolen from the Springfield First United Methodist Church parking lot on Monday, Oct. 17, and the parish hopes whoever took it will bring it back.

Since the Boy Scouts use the trailer a lot, it’s often gone from the parking lot, so the church didn’t notice it was stolen until Tuesday, Oct. 25, when the scouts notified them.

Security camera video sent to News 2 shows a dark SUV pulling into the parking lot near Oak Street, hooking up the trailer to the back of the car, and hauling it away, all within a five minute period.

The thieves not only stole the trailer, but also took all the camping gear inside.

“There was everything you think of when you think of camping,” Ryan Willette, Director of Children and Youth ministries at Springfield First United Methodist Church said. “There are sleeping bags and tents and cots; there is 50-year-old cast iron that’s been used by generations of (Boy) scouts that is now gone.”

While some have donated to the Boy Scouts so they can continue their camping trips, some of the items taken cannot be replaced, according to Willette.

“For an organization like the (Boy) scouts who rely so much on donations and try to do things for these kids who otherwise don’t get to have these big group experiences going out camping, this group tries to do it at a low cost to these individuals. That’s why we have a full set of camping gear, so these kids don’t have to buy their own,” Willette said. “It’s just disappointing that such a benevolent organization has things stolen from them. It hurts, it hurts a lot.”

The church hopes whoever stole the trailer soon realizes the sentimental value it has to the Boy Scouts and decides to return it.

“Hopefully one day it just shows up back where it was left,” Willette said.

If you see the trailer or have information, you are asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 615-384-8422.

To make a donation to the Boy Scouts so they can continue to camp, call the Springfield First United Methodist Church at 615-384-4800 and mention it’s for the Boy Scouts.