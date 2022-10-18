RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) — The owner of the Bennett Hill Springs said the state should use his spring water to ease the water supply strain caused by dry conditions and rapid growth in parts of Tennessee.

The water supply for some areas has been stressed due to the lack of rain and increased demand caused by growth, including the city of Portland’s which reached its maximum water production capacity this past June and July.

“The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation monitors municipalities and utility districts, and once they reach 80% of their availability of water and/or their ability to manufacture water, the state asks them to be proactive and get a handle before they have a problem,” John Cook, principal owner of the Bennett Hill Spring said.

The Bennett Hill Spring produces 1 million gallons of water per day, and has 700,000 gallons available for the state to use to avoid potentially running out, according to Cook. The spring can effectively service the entire state of Tennessee with the amount of water it produces, Cook said.

“This spring produces the clearest, most refreshing water to drink of anywhere in these parts,” Cook said. “It’s very easy to manufacture, it’s very easy to filtrate, it’s very easy to sanitize, and it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg to make this water work.”

No one is currently drinking the spring’s water, so it is being dumped in the Barren River.

Previously, the Bennett Hill Spring supplied water to the company, Nestle, for almost two decades until 2019. The water was also bottled for President George W. Bush for 10 years.

Cook wants to see the spring’s water help ease any shortage that may happen across the state.

“Any mayor, or any city council member, or commissioner that feels like they’re in a situation where they will need water to supplement anything, we’ve got it here at the Bennett Hill Spring in Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee,” Cook said.

