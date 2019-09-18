Spring Hill’s UAW president arrested during GM strike

SPRING HILL — Amid the GM strike, UAW Local 1853’s president was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

President Tim Stannard was taken into custody by the Maury County Sheriff’s Department.

Within the last 24 hours, Sheriff Bucky Rowland says at least eight picketers have been arrested for impeding traffic.

News 2 is working to learn why Stannard was arrested.

Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles has been on scene much of Wednesday and he called the situation volatile at times. Ogles says he is trying to deescalate tensions and keep people from getting arrested.

Sheriff Rowland says the UAW members have generally been cordial and his officers are trying to stay out of the mix, but when demonstrators block vehicles on the roadway, that’s when the problem has boiled over.

