SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Mayor of Spring Hill points to global supply chain issues as one reason the city is declaring a water emergency. Residents are required to stop non-essential use for a week.

“The city has had parts on order to install a new booster station to mitigate things like this that we had planned for over a year ago,” said Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman. “With a world supply chain that’s happening right now, those parts that were due in, in fact, the due in date was not met, to no fault of our own.”

City officials said the facility was scheduled to be in operation already, and they’re now aiming to have it online in July.

The city said it takes 40 million gallons in reserve for the fire department to address multiple fire scenarios simultaneously. Those levels dropped below 40 this week.

“We have a critical water pressure and shortage issue and when we have that, we determine as leadership that if an event happens where the city of Springhill Fire Department has to fight a fire, we are approaching levels where we will not have adequate water supply and mostly pressure to do that unless the water is provided for with regard to quantity,” said Mayor Hagaman.

Mayor Hagaman says the declaration requires non-essential water uses to be curtailed for seven days to allow the city to replenish its peak-season water reserves. He explained that despite the existing water policy that asks residents to water lawns on particular days and not on Fridays, the usage has actually shot up in recent weeks.

“Every year we put out a water consumption policy and while most of the citizens are following that there are enough of them that are not following it, hopefully, because they just did not get the 411,” said Mayor Hagaman. “For whatever reason, enough of them are not following it. That adds to our water shortage critical issue.”

Non-essential uses that are part of the emergency declaration include watering your lawn, car washing, and filling swimming pools. It does not include new landscaping, vegetable gardens, or domestic use.

“Part of mitigating this is a lot of citizens in housing developments here have what’s called a water meter that is separate from your domestic meter. So the city has the authority to turn those water meters off, which will inevitably replenish our water quantity, and then we can go back to normal operations,” the mayor explained.

According to the city, using water to fight a fire can depressurize the entire system unless

adequate water resides in city tanks to maintain water pressure. They said the booster station

that is about to come online near Spring Hill High School, paired with additional tank storage, will help address this challenge.