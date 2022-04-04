SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Spring Hill have opened a shooting investigation after witnesses reportedly heard what sounded like 10 gunshots Sunday night.

Police said it happened in the 2800 block of Scoville Lane around 10:25 p.m. Officers said they found multiple spent shell casings in the front yard of the home on Scoville Lane. Police said they attempted to get those inside the home to come to the door, but they allegedly refused.

While responding, officers were reportedly given a description of the suspect vehicle which was located at a gas station on Port Royal Road. Spring Hill police said they interviewed a woman standing near the vehicle. The female reportedly lived at the address where the shell casings were found.

Spring Hill police said she denied any involvement and claimed she heard “fireworks,” not gunshots. Officers then allegedly searched her vehicle and found cocaine inside. She was charged with a misdemeanor.

Authorities said there was no evidence linking the female or vehicle to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spring Hill Police Department.