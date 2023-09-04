SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill water customers are being asked by the city to stop all non-essential water usage, including irrigation activities, until further notice.

The advisory comes as a result of “unforeseen mechanical issues” with the municipal and regional water systems, which require “immediate attention and maintenance,” the city announced Monday.

“We understand the importance of maintaining lawns and gardens, and the City is taking proactive steps to ensure the swift resolution of these mechanical issues,” the announcement read. “By temporarily halting irrigation, we can conserve water resources and expedite the repair process, minimizing the likelihood of additional restrictions to our users.”

The city apologized for any inconvenience the temporary suspension may cause, saying they will provide updates or changes regarding the irrigation advisory as new information becomes available.