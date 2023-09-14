SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Spring Hill is waiting for the official decision on a United Auto Workers strike. This would impact their General Motors plant, stalling contract negotiations between General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

General Motors has a large facility in Spring Hill that employs more than 3,777 people and brings in $323.4 million in taxable wages.

As United Auto Workers continue to negotiate contract changes with the automakers, there’s a sign that a strike is around the corner.

Negotiations between UAW and General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis include job security, cost of living allowance, and wage increases.

Back in 2019, a UAW member picketing on the bridge of the GM plant was struck and killed after a car hit him. This brought concerns of pedestrian safety.

“If there is a strike, I ask people striking certainly to abide by safety protocols,” Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman said. “As well as the drivers that are driving through the areas, need to make sure they are observant and do not in fact impede or cause any safety violation.”

“We’re at a crossroads on our path to building a company that can sustain all of us for decades to come. (On Thursday), we put a compelling and unprecedented economic package on the table that reflects the significance of this critical moment,” General Motors said.

Hagaman is working with authorities to help with traffic should there be a strike.

News 2 will continue to update you on air and online.