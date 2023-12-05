SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill Police began their drone program in 2017. The department has multiple drones and multiple drone operators licensed by the FAA.

Lt. Mike Foster told News 2, normally the department uses the drone for missing people or seniors who may have wandered off, but on December 3, SHPD used their drone as part of their crime-fighting arsenal.

It all began with a theft at a Spring Hill Walmart. When officers tried to stop the alleged suspect, Francis May, 52, police said he ran into the woods.

Because it was so dark and the woods so thick, officers called for the department’s drone operator who was nearby and launched his drone with thermal imaging filters that helped guide the ground units to the suspect hiding behind a barbed wire fence in the woods.

Footage from an officer-worn body cam showed the moment the officers entered the woods.

It was pitch black and officers had their weapons at the ready, unsure of where the 52-year-old could be hiding. They couldn’t see him, but apparently, the drone operator saw his heat signature and guided the ground units carefully toward him.

At one point, the drone officer helped guide the police around a fence. Once across, the ground unit located the suspect. Body cam footage shows officers ordering May to surrender.

According to court records, Francis May has a long history of crimes that include thefts, burglaries, possession of drugs, criminal impersonation, and vandalism. He also has a history with the Department of Correction too.

While handcuffing May in the woods, officers told the suspect how they caught him so quickly, pointing to the drone.

Lt. Foster said the drone played a major factor in finding the suspect. “It’s pitch black. The officers were in a wooded area with a fence line and trees and they couldn’t see anything at all. All they have is a small flashlight they carry on their belt, so it’s difficult to find someone. Our drone operator lives nearby and was able to respond quickly and deployed the drone and, as you can see, these are the heat signatures from the people, you can find people pretty quick, otherwise we would not be able to find him in that amount of time.”

Foster added, “We don’t know why he ran, was it cause of the shoplifting or did he have warrants on him or weapons, we just don’t know so this allows us to find him quickly and get him off the streets.”

Francis May is being held on no bond.

The DOC told News 2, he is being supervised by community corrections on his active sentence. According to Sarah Gallagher, Francis May is being supervised by Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency out of Dickson.

WCSO indicated that May is charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, evading arrest, and theft of property.