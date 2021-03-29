Missing boys from Spring Hill located and found safe

UPDATE: The boys have been located and are safe.

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenage boys who were last seen at school.

According to SPHD, 13-year-old John Bordenet and 15-year-old Joshua Stanley were reported missing Monday morning. Parents of both teenagers said that both of them left the campus of the middle school and could not be found.

John is described as 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Joshua is described as 5 feet 1 inches tall weighing 90 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the missing teens, you are asked to call Spring Hill Police Department dispatch at (931) 486-2632 or submit an anonymous tip here.