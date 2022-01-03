SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects after two cars were stolen from Bostelman Automotive Group on Belshire Village Drive.

According to police, two vehicles were stolen off of the lot, including a white 2014 Chevy Malibu and a black 2015 Jeep Cherokee. The automotive group reported the theft on December 27.

The suspects arrived in a silver car, which may be a silver Lexus RC coupe after the business was closed. In addition to the two stolen vehicles, the cast was also stolen from the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.