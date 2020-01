SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are searching for a missing teen out of Spring Hill and are asking for the public’s help locating her.

16-year-old Brooke Ciolkosz was last seen Thursday afternoon wearing a black sweatshirt, leggings, and a dark-colored beanie with a wolf emblem on the front.

The teen 5’ 7″ and weighs about 140 pounds, has blond hair.

If anyone has information about Ciolkosz’s whereabouts, call Williamson County Emergency Communications at (931) 486-2632.