SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill police are asking residents to be on the lookout for two males who ran away from the Tennessee Children’s Home Tuesday night.

Police are asking residents in the Hardin’s Landing and Winter Park subdivisions to be on the lookout. Both teens were reported wearing white shirts and khaki pants.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call police at (931) 486-2632 or 911 right away.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.