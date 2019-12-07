Spring Hill police investigate Regions Bank ATM burglary

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN)– Spring Hill police are investigating a burglary that happened Saturday morning at the Regions Bank ATM in the 4000th block of Main Street.

The alarm company notified them around 6 a.m. that a pickup truck and four people gained access to the ATM>

An undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the ATM.

The pickup truck was determined to be stolen from a house in Aenon.

That stolen vehicle was recovered at an entrance to McCoury Lane off of Campbell Station Parkway.

The Department is asking residence with video surveillance systems in the Wades Grove subdivision, specifically streets named Aenon, Sommette, and Keiser to review footage looking for any suspicious vehicles or persons.

You can call their dispatch at 931-486-2632 to have an officer come out and review the footage.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.