SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Spring Hill police are cracking down on thieves at a popular cosmetics store that has seen its recent share of shoplifters.

Because of all the theft at the Ulta store in recent weeks, police are increasing patrols and saturating the shopping zone.

The idea is to send a clear message to would-be thieves that this will no longer be tolerated.

“So we have had a problem of shoplifting at Ulta to the tune of $26,000 in the month of June,” said Lt. Mike Foster with the Spring Hill Police Department.

According to detectives, multiple times different gangs of organized retail thieves

have entered the store only to fill up buckets with expensive perfumes and other cosmetics before rushing out the front door at once, getting away with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

“Lots of times, these people come in in large numbers. They want to get out quickly, leads to high speeds, pursuits, things we want to avoid, so if we can get there quickly while they are still in the stores and prevent them from getting to their cars, it is safer for everyone. So luckily we were able to get there quickly; the person was still in the store and (officers) arrested them without incident,” Foster said.

That was the case on Thursday, June 29, when officers were in the area and quickly responded to a theft call at the store.

Officers ultimately arrested Melaisha Driver who reportedly had more than $500 dollars worth of cosmetics in her bag.

Police returned the cosmetics to the store and then took the 21 year old to the Maury County Jail where she was booked on shoplifting and theft charges.

Police told News 2 officers are keeping a watchful eye on the retail area.

“If you get caught in Spring Hill shoplifting, you will go to jail no questions asked. We are going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. We are tired of it and will not tolerate it anymore,” Foster said.

Spring Hill police are working with other Middle Tennessee police agencies looking to arrest those involved in the retails thefts captured on surveillance.

If you recognize any of the people or have information, you are urged to contact Spring Hill police.