SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Georgia fugitive behind bars in Maury County.

On Tuesday, June 27, Spring Hill officers conducted a traffic stop on a Honda with extremely dark tail lights.

The driver, Carin Ann Pittman, 41, said she was in the area to clean an apartment complex.

When the officer ran her record, he discovered she had multiple warrants from multiple states, including a fugitive from justice warrant for aggravated assault out of Georgia.

When officers asked Pittman to get out of the Honda, she put the car in reverse, backing into a nearby police cruiser, then sped away, driving around three pursuing officers.

There was a brief chase, but officers terminated the pursuit when they saw Pittman drive aggressively down the center of lane of traffic.

Carin Pittman (Source: Spring Hill Police Department)

“We knew who she was; no need to engage in a pursuit and endanger the public like that,” Lt. Mike Foster with the Spring Hill Police Department said.

A day later, Giles County deputies found Pittman and arrested her without incident.

Among her many crimes Pittman, is charged with aggravated assault on a first responder.

Pittman is in the Maury County Jail under a $10,500 bond.

News 2’s Andy Cordan asked for a jail house interview, but she refused.

Detectives said she will be extradited to Georgia after her charges are satisfied in Spring Hill.