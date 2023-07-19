SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – After Spring Hill merchants lost tens of thousands of dollars to organized retail thieves this summer, the police department is now cracking down in the shopping district, trying to stop trouble before it begins.

News 2 has been documenting this effort and police have made yet another arrest, sending a strong message to would-be thieves.

According to Spring Hill police, on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 11, two women were spotted inside a Target allegedly trying to steal merchandise.

According to investigators, the women came to the Target from an Old Navy where they reportedly stole $4,700 worth of merchandise.

“They were brazen enough to go to the next store and try and do the same thing, and luckily we were there in time,” Lt. Justin Whitwell with the Spring Hill Police Department said.

When Myiesha Mayes, 27, of Springfield, and Stephanie Howard, 26, of Clarksville, left the Target, Spring Hill police were waiting for them outside.

News 2 has obtained dramatic body camera footage that shows the arrests.

In the video, officers were heard shouting, “Police! Stop! Stop! Stop! I will tase you!”

An officer chasing Howard chased her to the getaway car where she said, “I’m getting my phone.”

When police checked the suspects’ car, they found about $4,700 dollars in stolen merchandise from Old Navy in the backseat.

News 2 checked the women’s criminal histories and discovered Mayes has mostly driving infractions, like seat belt violation, expired registration, and texting while driving, all dating back to 2015.

Howard’s criminal history is more substantial. It begins in 2015 and includes crimes like evading arrest, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and multiple theft charges.

On video, while sitting in the back of a squad car, Mayes acknowledged that she has outstanding warrants out of Evansville, Indiana, for what police said are similar crimes as those in Spring Hill.

“It’s their pattern; they go state to state and jurisdiction to jurisdiction, and they try and get away with as much as they can,” Whitwell said.

Whitwell also said police officers have been stepping up patrols in the shopping area.

“That’s exactly right. Our guys are in the shopping area. That’s their detail; that’s what they are supposed to be doing; loss prevention is contacting us in enough time to allow us to do our job,” he said. “Before an investigation has to ensue, we are there at the right time and it is only a matter of time before you are going to get caught.”

News 2 requested an interview with both women in the Maury County Jail; they both declined.

The women are charged with being fugitives from justice out of Indiana and organized retail crime.