SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is alive thanks to quick thinking officers with the Spring Hill Police Department who were trained in life saving measures.

Early Saturday morning, officers on routine patrol found a wrecked unoccupied pickup truck on the side of the road.

On body camera footage, you can hear the officers inspecting the truck that had a large amount of blood on the doors and interior compartment.

“There’s like fresh blood, like a lot,” an officer can be heard saying.

As officers investigated the area, they found a 24-year-old Texas man badly bleeding in a ditch down a steep embankment.

Officers immediately realized the man’s left arm was almost completely severed.

“There’s a man in the ditch; we need EMS,” officers radioed.

“It was very cold that night and he had lost a lot of blood already, so if officers were not already patrolling and didn’t see this car and a citizen might not call it in four or five hours later, and by then it is too late,” Lt. Mike Foster of the Spring Hill Police Department said.

The officers quickly applied one tourniquet in the ditch and applied a second one once they got the man to the road.

“We are trained each year on the application of tourniquets; officers train and carry tourniquets for this exact reason,” Foster said.

Within minutes, EMS arrived and rushed the man to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“As a department, it makes us feel good because we did the right thing, did what our training allows us to do. Everyone should feel good about what they did, it was a good day,” Foster said.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Vanderbilt officials told News 2 the victim is listed in stable condition.