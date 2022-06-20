SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Spring Hill officer is lucky she was not hurt after chasing an alleged serial shoplifter who refused to stop his car when she ordered him to.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at the Spring Hill Walmart.

That’s where a suspect, now identified as Samuel Tidwell, was accused of trying to walk out of Walmart with more than $1,700 worth of electronics.

Loss Prevention officers confronted the 52-year-old. When that happened, authorities said Tidwell ran into the parking lot.

Officer Katana Smith heard the call go out and was quickly on the scene. She saw Tidwell and chased him into the parking lot.

According to the police report, Tidwell got in his car and started it up. Officer Smith said she was yelling for him to stop and turn off the car.

At one point, Officer Smith said Tidwell called her crazy, saying he had done nothing wrong.

That’s when Tidwell drove away and his open door hit Officer Smith in the arm. Thankfully, she was not injured.

“Whenever anybody takes off like that, usually the officer gets hurt,” Lt. Mike Foster said. “That didn’t happen in this situation.”

Spring Hill police flooded the area with cops, even deploying a drone into the woods.

Then, almost three hours later, Lt. Tim Kennedy spotted Tidwell and easily arrested him.

“I ain’t never hurt nobody,” Tidwell said after being handcuffed.

The man, who police call a serial shoplifter, then became surly after he asked for a cigarette and the officer said no.

Even though the bodycam video shows the arrest was uneventful, almost mild, Tidwell alleged the officer broke his arm, and he got angry when another officer asked him how he’s doing.

“Show me your medical license then, get your hand off me,” he hollered.

Medics checked out the suspect and then took him to jail where a pill believed to be Suboxone and drug straws were found on his person.

“Luckily he made it easier for us staying in the area and coming back to the scene of the crime,” Lt. Foster said. “This was a case where we didn’t want to give up.”

Spring Hill police charged Tidwell with felony shoplifting and evading arrest. It turns out police in Brentwood have similar warrants for Tidwell.

Maury County and Williamson County also have warrants for he 52-year-old.