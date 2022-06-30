SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A year-long drug investigation in Spring Hill culminated Tuesday morning with a search warrant executed and hundreds of pressed pills possibly containing Fentanyl being confiscated.

Spring Hill narcotics officers hit the home on Clinton Lane Tuesday morning. Agents confirmed it was a home they had been watching for over a year because of suspected drug sales there.

The townhome belongs to 33-year-old Whitney De La Cruz and her husband, 31-year-old Luis De La Cruz. They live in the home with their three children.

The couple was charged with possession of schedule II Fentanyl for resale, possession of codeine for resale, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and possession of marijuana for resale.

Mr. De La Cruz was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Agents said he had felony convictions from 2021 for schedule VI in the commission of a felony. He was on parole.

Inside the home, drug agents found contraband that included 28 bottles of codeine and seven pounds of pot packaged for resale.

Agents also seize an AR-style pistol.

Drug agents tell News 2, that two people died of suspected overdoses in the city last week.

So, the seizure of 300 M30 pressed pills is of utmost concern.

According to drug agents, the pills were made to resemble oxy pills, but in reality, agents believe the pressed pills contain Fentanyl. The pills are currently being tested.

Lt. Justin Whitwell said narcotics agents have one job in the city, and that is to find illegal drugs and arrest those breaking the law.

“Because we have had multiple deaths here in our city leading to deaths. 300 pills, hopefully, that is going to save some people’s lives,” Lt. Whitwell said.

Both the husband and wife are currently in the Williamson County jail.

Whitney De La Cruz is in jail under a $75,000 bond. Luis De La Cruz’s bond is $145,000.