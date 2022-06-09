SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A devastating crash in Spring Hill left behind tremendous damage, frayed nerves and lots of questions.

It happened at around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning off Port Royal Road. That’s where a teenage driver left the road for some reason and his trail of damage didn’t end until he crashed into a house.

April Welch was stunned when she saw the damage in her backyard.

“I don’t have words for it. I saw toys scattered all over the place. It was like a tornado, and just I went into shock. I still don’t have words for it; it’s terrible,” she said.

According to the mother of two, just minutes before her backyard playhouse was demolished her two children, ages five and seven, were playing inside the two-story structure.

“They were out here playing in the playhouse because they love the playhouse, and then my daughter wanted to go inside for lunch, so her stomach actually saved the day,” Welch said.

According to Spring Hill police, this all began when the teen, 19, lost control of his Chevy Traverse on the 35 mph straight-a-way of Port Royal Road.

The car crashes through a fence, a second fence, an $8,000 play house, a third fence, and finally stopped by crashing into the corner of a house, destroying bricks and splintering boards.

“I just turned off duplex. I was correcting my turn. I turned kind of rough. I guess when I swerved left, I kind of, or when I swerved right or was turning right or whatever, I must have turned wrong or something, and my back left, or back right wheel, or one of my wheels fell off and so I was swerving a little bit,” the teen told police.

In the pile of rubble, Welch found a hand-written sign that was still affixed to the demolished playhouse door

“When I saw that, I fell apart. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. My kids could’ve been in there.’ It put it into perspective. They love this playhouse and they play in it all the time, and it could’ve been worse,” Welch said.

Police conducted a field sobriety test on the driver and officials said there was no sign of impairment. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

Spring Hill police ended up citing the driver with failure to exercise due care.

The family says they will rebuild their two-story playhouse.