SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — The city of Spring Hill is honoring a Giles County man after he was murdered outside of his home two and half years ago.

Jim Grimes was a beloved businessman, who made many contributions to the city of Spring Hill and served for years on the chamber of commerce. When you drive through the small town, ‘Justice for Jim’ is hung up on business windows.

“We want other people to know who Jim was and the impact he made here,” said Becca Melton, Executive Director of Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce.

Jim owned the Auto Body Advantage shops in Thompson’s Station and in Spring Hill. He also served on the chamber of commerce for many years.

“He loved the city of Spring Hill,” said Dawn Grimes, Jim’s widow.

It’s now two and half years since Dawn Grimes found her husband shot in the chest. To this day, no arrests have been made.

“Our daughter is getting married in a couple of weeks, and it will be very hard to not see her father walk her down the aisle,” Grimes said.

“There’s no closure for the family, for us the community, so it’s been very difficult to figure out a way to honor him,” Melton said.

On Tuesday night, the city plans to honor Jim by naming a multi-use trail after him. The trail is directly across the street from where his business once stood.

“It just breaks my heart that he’s not here, and I’m so very proud of him,” Grimes said.

On Tuesday night, The Board of Mayor and Alderman will officially pass a resolution to name the multi-use trail in his honor.

Meanwhile, there is still a $1 million reward for information leading to an arrest.

The Giles County Sheriff told News 2 they do currently have persons of interest.