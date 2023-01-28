SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fire officials are turning to the community for information about a “suspicious” Friday grass fire that happened right outside of a Spring Hill house.

Shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, the Spring Hill Fire Department said units were dispatched to a report of an outside fire in the Colton Drive area.

Dispatch later notified crews the grass fire was threatening a home, so the call was reportedly upgraded to bring in additional apparatus.

When first responders arrived at the home, they discovered the homeowner and a neighbor stopped the spread of the fire using a fire extinguisher from the kitchen, as well as a garden hose, according to officials.

However, in order to prevent the dry grass from rekindling, crews said they soaked the area down.

After investigating the scene, including the suspected point of origin, officials said they determined the fire was “suspicious in nature.”

According to the department, a witness reported two young males at the corner right before the flames became visible.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Fire Investigator James Berry at 629-214-5433.