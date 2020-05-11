Spring Hill firefighter who lost life in storms remembered

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been a week and a day since an off-duty Spring Hill firefighter lost his life in the storms that ravaged Middle Tennessee on May 3. Firefighters spent this past week burying, celebrating, and remembering their lost brother.

Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood talked about the loss at Spring Hill Fire Hall No. 2, where Mitchell Earwood worked.

Chief Hood remembers the 34-year-old Earwood as a professional who was always quick with a smile and a joke.

“It’s going to be a big void that we have to fill. He was a jokester and worked hard and played hard and lived hard. He just enjoyed life,” said Hood.

Chief Hood said he received the terrible news Sunday evening. He said he couldn’t believe what he had heard until it was verified by Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades, whose deputies responded to the 911 call for help.

On that 911 call, family members said the young firefighter was struck by a fallen tree and had no signs of life by the time help arrived.

Chief Hood said he was filled with grief and disbelief about the young firefighter that he literally had known his whole life.

Chief Hood was friends with Earwood’s father, also a firefighter, and said he remembers when Mitchell and his twin sister were born.

“He was one guy in the Spring Hill Fire Department who never said an ill word about anyone,” said Hood.

Earwood started with Spring Hill Fire Department in 2008, but Chief Hood said he had worked with the Williamson County Rescue Squad since he was just a teenager.

Chief Hood says he is like a father to 60 firefighters in Spring Hill, but Mitchell Earwood had a special place in his heart.

The chief fondly talks about Earwood’s annual crawfish boil and their frequent trips to the lake.

“‘Don’t let me call your daddy,’ I’d say to him,” Chief Hood said with a big smile on his face. “If he would do something, I’d say, ‘I’m gonna call your daddy.'”

“It broke my heart,” Chief Hood said as he fondly remembered the young man’s sense of humor and ability to play good-natured pranks.

Chief Hood showed News 2 a video where Earwood found a noodle at the lake. The flotation device had a name and number on it, so Earwood called the number and talked to the noodle’s surprised owner to make sure he was ok. It was a call that was fun and filled with laughter on both ends of the phone conversation. Chief Hood said that call and lost noodle forged a friendship between the noodle man and Earwood and other firefighters for years to come.

Chief Hood showed News 2 a stoic picture taken of Mitchell a few days before he died. It was a tanker fire in Spring Hill. The truck was completely engulfed in flames and the interstate shut down. Chief Hood said Mitchell was always the consummate fire-fighting professional, calm under pressure.

“He was a great fire fighter. It’s a huge loss for everyone involved,” the chief added.

Sunday night, as word spread of Mitchell’s death, Spring Hill firefighters, devastated and emotionally drained, got in their fire trucks and private vehicles and escorted their brother’s body to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville.

Outside the office, with red emergency lights spinning in the darkness, Mitchell’s fire-fighting family bowed their heads and prayed.

“Sunday was a punch to the gut,” Chief Hood said.

Chief Hood said the Tennessee Fire Chief’s Association came through big time, filling the fire halls with Middle Tennessee firefighters who answered calls, keeping citizens safe, while distraught firefighters consoled one another and prepared for a funeral.

Chief Hood said Police Chief Don Brite also came through big time. The chief put a Spring Hill Police car at each fire hall for each shift, so when fire calls came in, all the out of town firefighters had to do was follow the police cars to the scene.

Later that week, as part of the grieving process, friends and fellow firefighters toasted their fallen brother with beers while listening to Luke Bryan’s song ‘Drink a Beer’ playing in the background.

Somehow, the country music star saw this poignant moment and sent the firefighters this message:

By video, Luke Bryan said, “Guys, it’s Luke here. Spring Hill Fire Department, I just saw your video of drink a beer. What an amazing video. My heart goes out to you guys. All of your families and certainly Mitchell’s family. Thank you for your sacrifices. We are praying for you guys.”

Now under construction, as part of his lasting legacy, the department has preserved Mitchell Earwood’s locker at Station No. 2. The locker has all of his turnout gear in it, except his fire hat. That special momento was given to his 8-year-old daughter. Chief Hood said the locker will be sealed with plexiglass and will be there as long as the fire hall is there.

A fund has been set up to help the fallen firefighter’s daughter, click here for more info.