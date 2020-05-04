Spring Hill firefighter killed in Sunday’s storm

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Spring Hill firefighter died after being hit by a falling tree Sunday evening when powerful storms moved through Middle Tennessee.

City officials said 34-year-old Mitchell Earwood, who was off duty at the time, was killed near his home in the area of Highway 431 and Bethesda Road.

Earwood served the city for ten years, according to a statement from the police department.

Friends and family, as well as fellow firefighters, turned out Sunday night as Earwood’s body was escorted to the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s Office.