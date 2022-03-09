SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Fire Chief of the Spring Hill Fire Department was relieved from his duties on Tuesday due to “poor record-keeping.”

Late Monday night, Spring Hill’s City Administrator Pam Caskie released a statement saying Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood’s poor record-keeping was a “potential liability to the city.”

“We appreciate his excellent service. The Spring Hill Fire Department has benefitted immensely under his leadership,” the statement read in part.

Deputy Chief Kevin Glenn has been named the temporary fire chief.