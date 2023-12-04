SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A construction site in Spring Hill was evacuated Monday afternoon after a ruptured gas line caught fire.

Williamson County Emergency Management said the fire happened near the intersection of Round Hill Lane and Hunt Valley Drive. Atmos Energy was also called to the area to shut off the gas.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The Spring Hill Police Department told News 2 construction workers were evacuated as a precaution.

Any neighbors who have not been asked to evacuate are okay to stay inside their homes, according to officials.