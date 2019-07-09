Spring Hill city employee, community members pull man from burning car

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after an SUV crossed the lane, hitting a dump truck head-on in Spring Hill Tuesday morning.

Officials say a Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Cleburne Road when the car crashed head-on into one of two dump trucks traveling north.

Utility inspector, Chris Crumley with Spring Hill Public Works Department, drove up to the crash shortly after it happened.

The SUV reportedly caught fire, and officials say Crumley sprang into action to help the injured driver out of the burning car.

According to a City of Spring Hill Facebook post, others on the scene, including the dump truck drivers, began to assist in order to rescue the victim.

The doors of the car were reportedly jammed shut. Officials say a dump truck driver used his truck and a log chain to pull open the jammed door.

Shortly after, the SUV apparently became engulfed in flames.

The driver was transported by helicopter to Vanderbilt Hospital with critical injuries.