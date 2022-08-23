SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — The sport of tennis could be growing in Middle Tennessee.

The USTA is looking to build a multi-million dollar tennis complex in the town of Spring Hill.

The growth Spring Hill has seen in the last several years is something Danielle and Ryan Hall never imagined when they first decided to open their restaurant — Nelly’s Italian Cafe.

“We opened our first store in 2008 in Spring Hill and that was before most of the development out here and there was not a lot,” said Ryan. “It wasn’t like this out here.”

The city has grown, keeping the couple’s store pretty busy, but a new proposed project is piquing their interest.

“I’ve been seeing it on Facebook, and I think it’s a great thing,” said Danielle. “Anything that brings entertainment to the area, we definitely need that.”

Monday evening, developers presented information to the city about developing a new multi-million dollar tennis complex.

“This is an opportunity that would be really unique to Spring Hill,” said Alderman Matt Fitterer.

Alderman Fitterer represents Ward 2 and learned about the project two years ago. He believes this tennis complex could be a great thing for the city.

“Anytime you can have an economic project that’s very unique to your city, and it doesn’t really have any future competition, that makes it all the more appealing,” he said.

The complex would be operated by USTA Tennessee and would be located near The Crossings shopping center and Kedron Road.

“We’re going to need more space,” said Ryan.

The Halls’ restaurant is located nearby and it’s something they are excited to see.

“Obviously, it would bring a lot of people here on the weekends for tournaments and stuff, and I’m sure we’d get even busier,” said Ryan.

“I’m sure it’d be great for business and the community,” added Danielle.

The project is a long road away from being voted on, but if it does end up coming to Spring Hill, it’s something the Halls believe could continue to push the city forward.

“We’ve really enjoyed watching the town grow and it’s come a long way,” said Danielle.

Developers would have to work with the American Battlefield Trust since the project would potentially be located next to a protected battlefield.

News 2 reached out to the American Battlefield Trust about the project but has not heard back from the organization.

News 2 also reached out to the USTA Tennessee whose director of community tennis shared this statement:

“USTA Tennessee is excited about the proposed facility in Spring Hill, Tennessee. This facility will be an asset to not only the community of Spring Hill and surrounding areas, but to the entire state, as it will help support the growth of the sport of Tennis. Spring Hill will be a perfect place for the state office to call home. There is a critical shortage of courts in the middle Tennessee area. With the closing of one of the area’s largest facilities, Maryland Farms YMCA, a new build in Spring Hill makes perfect sense. The community is quickly growing with families from all over, and the city officials have welcomed this idea with open arms. A project of this magnitude cannot happen without community support, and we look forward to working with all of our community partners, the city and our national association to make this vision a reality.”