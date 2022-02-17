SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill police are on the lookout for three people who broke car windows at an assisted-living center and then used the victim’s stolen credit cards and ID to steal money from area banks.

The crime happened Feb. 9 around 10:30 p.m.

That’s when a woman, who had just arrived for work, noticed a man outside her car.

She hit the panic button on her key fob to try and scare the man away. It worked. He ran to a black SUV and fled, but not before he got her lunch box that contained her wallet with $200, along with her ID and bank card.

The woman called her bank.

A few days later, her Bank card and ID were used at two banks in Hermitage and Mt. Juliet to withdraw a total of $1,800.

A man and woman were in the drive-thru lanes of the bank, using the tube to send information and money back and forth. Video clearly shows the thieves pretending to be the victim, sending her stolen ID and bank card through the tube.

It worked at two different banks.

Lt. Justin Whitwell says, “That’s their M.O. They are going to try and use those cards as quickly as possible. But in this case, it took a few days, but they were still able to obtain cash through the drive thru,” said Lt. Justin Whitwell of the Spring Hill Police Department.

Investigators don’t believe that the thieves are local.

If anyone has information, you are urged to call the Spring Hill Police.