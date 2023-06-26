SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Organized retail crime cost retailers $95 billion in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation.

It’s not only a national problem, but a growing scourge across Middle Tennessee.

According to Spring Hill police, teams of bandits have come to the Ulta Beauty store in Spring Hill four times between May 31 and June 15, and walked out with more than $25,000 dollars in expensive perfumes.

Police told News 2 the gang of organized shoplifters stole $3,500 worth of merchandise on May 31.

According to detectives, thieves came back the very next day and stole $11,700.

They took $3,000 dollars in merchandise on June 14 and came back the next day and stole $7,000 worth of expensive perfumes.

News 2 has obtained multiple segments of surveillance video that shows the thieves stealing box after box and filling up baskets.

Surveillance footage from the June 1 crime shows a man in a white tank top, red hat, and yellow shorts. He appeared to be brazen, wearing no mask and barely looking at what he was stealing. He constantly scanned the store, watching to see if anyone was watching him.

After filling up his basket, he joined his two associates in crime, all with full baskets of stolen loot, and left the store.

“I mean, we have had four here to the tune of $25,000, and we know that these same people are going around Middle Tennessee doing the same thing to the same stores,” said Lt. Justin Whitwell with the Spring Hill Police Department.

Detectives believe these organized shoplifters live in the Middle Tennessee area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Spring Hill police at 931-486-2632.

Investigators also said the people who have hit the Ulta Beauty store four times could be part of a bigger cell responsible for close to $70,000 worth of stolen merchandise in cities from Franklin to Nashville.