Spooktacular Halloween display aims to bring joy in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family in Gallatin went all out with their Halloween decorations hoping to bring smiles to their community during a challenging year.

Nata and her daughter Dahlia said they built most of their creepy décor while stuck at home during the height of COVID, and Halloween is their favorite time of year.

Courtesy: Nata Laver

“We’re huge into haunted houses and I guess the whole atmosphere of haunted houses – the bright lights, the fog, the creepiness. We enjoy it so we wanted something other people could find joy in with the whole COVID thing,” Nata said.

Their front yard now features a haunted circus theme with creepy clowns that are part of a dazzling display when it’s all lit up at night.

The house is at 813 Harris Drive in Gallatin near the Pizza Hut. The homeowner said they would love if people came by to see it before it all comes down after Halloween.