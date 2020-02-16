Spirit Airlines moving operations from Florida to Tennessee because of hurricanes

MIAMI (AP) — Spirit Airlines says it is moving its operations control center from South Florida to just outside Nashville in Williamson County after recent hurricanes forced the low-cost carrier to temporarily move some staff during storms.

Officials say the move will bring 345 jobs to Tennessee over the next five years. Spirit spokesman Field Sutton says about 240 positions are being moved from the Florida headquarters, which has about 1,000 employees. That will leave fewer than 800 workers in Florida.

But Sutton says the company expects to be back up to 1,000 Florida employees within two years when they move into a new building in Dania Beach.