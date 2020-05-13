Special Olympics Tennessee announce special guests for Virtual Summer Games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Special Olympics Tennessee announced several special guests that will be a part of their Virtual Summer Games.

The games take place on May 11-15, 2020. This event replaced the previously scheduled State Summer Games that was canceled due to COVID-19.

Events will take place via Zoom from 4:00 CST and last for about an hour each day.

Virtual Summer Games special guests included:

Emcee for Opening Ceremony on Monday, May 11 will be Former Wake Forest Goalie Sean Stake

Opening Ceremonies will also include a video messages from Tim Shriver, Chairman of the Board for Special Olympics and Global Speaker and multi-sport Special Olympics Athlete, Lorretta Claiborne

Former Memphis Grizzly and NBA Champion, Mike Miller, announcing the Athlete of the Year

Tennessee Titans Head Coach, Superbowl Champion and long-time Special Olympics supporter, Coach Mike Vrabel announcing Coach of the Year

Former Tennessee Titan Wide Receiver, Chris Sanders will lead the Track and Field Training Session on Tuesday, May 12

Nashville Predator, Kyle Turris, will host a Zoom call for 30 Special Olympics athletes on Wednesday, May 13

The Special Olympics Virtual Summer Games will be open to all Special Olympic athletes across the state.

Summer Games has always been an opportunity for our athletes to come together to demonstrate their athletic skills, and to share joy and friendship with other Special Olympics athletes, coaches and members of the community. While that will look a little different this year, the Virtual Summer Games will incorporate many of the same aspects, while utilizing a safe, virtual platform. We’re thrilled to celebrate the many athletic, academic and community successes of our athletes and look forward to being together again soon. Adam Germek, President/CEO of Special Olympics Tennessee

For more information on Challenges and the Virtual Summer Games, please visit Special Olympics Tennessee’s website here.

Virtual Summer Games Schedule (events hosted each day from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST

Monday, May 11 – Opening Ceremony presented by Chick-fil-A

Tuesday, May 12 – Sports Trainings presented by the Predators Foundation & DEX Imaging

Wednesday, May 13 – Healthy Athletes presented by LifePoint Health & UnitedHealthcare

Thursday, May 14 – Athlete & Youth Summits presented by Results Physiotherapy

Friday, May 15 – Celebration & Dance Party presented by American Eagle Outfitters

