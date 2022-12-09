DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Sparta man facing charges for sexual battery by an authority figure and soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor has been taken into custody in DeKalb County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Dustin James Farris (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General, the TBI said its special agents — along with members of the Department of Children’s Services and the 15th Judicial District Attorney General’s office — started investigating a complaint of sexual offenses against a minor back in July.

Through their efforts, authorities said they identified Dustin James Farris, 39, as the person responsible for the offenses.

Then, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the DeKalb County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Farris with one count of sexual battery by an authority figure and three counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means, officials said.

According to the TBI, Farris surrendered himself to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, Dec. 8 and was booked on a $100,000 bond.