SPARTA, Tenn. (WRKN) — A man faces murder and assault charges following a joint investigation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the White County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they determined Osie Nash Jr., 64, of Sparta, shot and killed 66-year-old John Thomas Clouse and pointed a gun at another man during a confrontation at a home in the 200 block of Derossett Loop Wednesday night.

Clouse was an acquaintance of Nash, according to the TBI.

Nash was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the White County Sheriff’s Office on a $300,000 bond, authorities said.