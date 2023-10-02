NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The SpaceX Starlink Satellites were spotted across Middle TN and Southern KY Monday night. They passed by from west to south for only four minutes, starting at 7:33 p.m.

News 2 viewers were out and about as well, sending in lots of great pictures and videos!

Daniel Stillings from Manchester snapped a quick 16-second video out in Manchester, which can be viewed below.

(Source: Hunter Golden)

This picture came from Hunter Golden near the Duck River.

(Source: Katrina Wilhoit)

Here is another picture from Manchester sent in from Katrina Wilhoit. The satellites were seen from Clarksville to Cookeville to Spring Hill and even up in Russellville, KY.

To find out when you can see them again, click here.