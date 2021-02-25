Southwest Airlines to add nonstop service from BNA to Destin/Ft. Walton Beach

FILE – In this March 23, 2019, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the Southern California Logistics Airport in the high desert town of Victorville, Calif. A lawsuit filed against Southwest Airlines by a flight attendant alleges pilots on a 2017 flight had an iPad streaming video from a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of the airline’s jets. Court filings by attorneys for Dallas-based Southwest and the two pilots denied the livestreaming allegations, and Southwest issued a brief statement Saturday, Oct. 26, saying it would not comment in detail on the suit but denied placing cameras in the lavatories in aircraft. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Southwest Airlines will have nonstop flights from Nashville International Airport to Destin/Ft. Walton Beach beginning on May 6, 2021.

A spokesperson for BNA says the new service will run three times daily.

“Southwest Airlines continues to recognize the strength of this market, and we appreciate their commitment to Nashville,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO. “As we emerge from the pandemic, BNA will join with our great airline partners to help lead the economic recovery for this region and beyond.”

