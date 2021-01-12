Southern Women’s Show Nashville 2021 cancelled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This year’s Southern Women’s Show will not be taking place. Organizers made the announcement on the show’s website.

The cancellation comes as the country continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers posted the following statement on the site, saying they hope to return next year.

The show has always been a fun outing for women to enjoy everything from trendy jewelry to top chefs. The plan is to return when the shows can again be fun. When friends can embrace, show exhibitors are not behind masks, food samples are OK to taste, and celebrities can pose with fans for a selfie, the show will be back. When people are again comfortable being in public, and no one is worried about catching a virus, the show will be back. Until then, please use the Exhibitor tab above to find and support your favorite exhibitors. Stay positive, test negative, and know we will miss you.

The 2020 Southern Women’s Show was cancelled last March as the pandemic began ramping up across Tennessee.