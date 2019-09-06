Southern Hemp Expo Highlight: Former NFL linebacker Matt Wilhelm expands CBD product line

Dozens of new products took center stage at the second annual Southern Hemp Expo.

More than 140 vendors filled the Williamson County Ag Expo for the trade show.

Among them – former professional athletes like NFL linebacker Matt Wilhelm.

Wilhelm’s Ohio-based company called Clean Remedies offers a wide variety of CBD oil tinctures.

He’s since expanded into a full-spectrum fiber that helps with gastrointestinal issues.

Also, for former athletes, his company has a new topical muscle gel that targets pain with spot treatment.

Wilhelm’s start with CBD began with wanting more natural solutions to his post athletic-career pains.

“I started consuming it and I was sleeping better, I was feeling better, able to get back to the gym, be a little more – not pain free, but with less pain and feeling a heck of a lot more like myself,” said Wilhelm. “I became a consumer, then advocate, then the opportunity to create clean remedies from the ground up and help people and be part of a such an amazing space has been really beneficial.”

Southern Hemp Expo detail, ticket information: https://southernhempexpo.com/