Southeast Nashville glows red once again on latest COVID-19 heat maps

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro officials have been tracking active cases of COVID-19 in Nashville for the last several weeks.

Once again, southeast Nashville lit up with case counts along the I-24 corridor. Neighbors in the Antioch area attribute the persistent presence to the diverse population and amount of essential workers.

“When you look at the demographics it sort of points in that direction. We’re younger, we’re more diverse, we’re on the move,” Neighbor George Brown said.

The three southeast zip codes have consistently shown the largest red area of cases for the last few weeks.

“I think you may have to sort of treat Antioch differently than the rest of the city because we have such a unique demographic makeup,” Brown said.

Metro Councilwoman Antoinette Lee said people need to remain vigilant, and at home to fight the spread of the virus. Lee urges people in her district to ask for help if they need it.

“I just think that if people need things, they need to speak up. Because we can get them protection gear, we can get things out to them,” Lee said.

But Brown thinks city health officials can do more to protect Antioch from the virus.

A COVID-19 testing center is available for free to residents at the old K-Mart location on Murfreesboro Pike, but Brown wants more creative solutions for his area.

“There’s been nothing in the heart of Antioch. You have a community center right here, there’s never been testing over here,” Brown said. “We have about 30 apartment complexes, it would be great to have maybe a mobile station visit the apartment complexes.”

Brown feels Antioch is often ignored when attention should be paid to stop the spread in the hot spot.

“I mean if the data is telling you specifically where people are catching it, and you’re doing nothing outside of the ordinary to stop it, then you are ignoring a whole community. And I think it does a disservice to those that live here, work here, and people who really care about the community,” Brown said.

Lee said resources are available to residents upon request by calling the COVID-19 hotline. She also encourages people to get tested if they feel they have symptoms in order to better protect their neighbors.

