Southbound traffic delayed on I-65 after tractor-trailer overturns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Traffic is backed up on I-65 after a tractor-trailer overturned early Saturday morning, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation traffic map.

This was first reported around 3:00 a.m. near Exit 86.

Southbound traffic is affected with the right lane blocked. Northbound traffic is affected with no delays.

The scene is currently expected to clear by noon.

No other information was immediately released.

