South Nashville’s Picadilly Cafeteria to close permanently

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A South Nashville staple for 30 years is closing its doors for good.

Piccadilly Cafeteria off Murfreesboro Road will serve its last meals Tuesday.

In a statement, the Louisiana-based company said store closure is always the last option, but it’s necessary here as the company navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.

Picadilly released a statement to News 2, which reads:

We always consider a store closure our very last option, but as we are navigating the new, ever-changing environment of the restaurant industry in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become necessary. We are proud and privileged to have served the Nashville area and this community since 1990 —and we would like to thank all of our guests and team members who have supported us so graciously throughout the years.

While we deeply regret closing this location, we hope guests will visit our locations across the South when given the opportunity. Please visit www.piccadilly.com/locations for these locations.