COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A South Carolina man is behind bars and a Cookeville girl has been kept safe following an arrest by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation came about following a tip from Homeland Security to TBI about an advertisement on the “dark web,” depicting a 13-year-old girl being solicited for sexual activity.

The advertisement caught the attention of a South Carolina man who was engaged in an inappropriate conversation with the girl.

Agents found the girl and her family in Cookeville. Agents then took over the chat, posed as the girl and arranged for the man — identified as David Vannelli — to travel from his home in Anderson, S.C. to Cookeville on Tuesday night.

Once Vannelli arrived in Cookeville, he was arrested by multiple agencies on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of solicitation of aggravated statutory rape.

Vannelli is being held in the Putnam County Jail on a $53,000 bond.